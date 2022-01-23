x
Peters Creek Parkway open after single-car crash leaving someone injured

Winston-Salem Police said the southbound lane of Peters Creek Parkway is now back open between Brewer Road and Southpark Boulevard.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem first responders are at the scene of an early morning car crash that closed a road between Brewer Road and Southpark Boulevard. 

The road had since opened and one person is injured. 

Police said they're investigating a single-car crash with injuries on the southbound side of Peters Creek Parkway.

Police said the road is expected to be shut down while the investigation continues and clean-up is completed. It's expected to open at 8 a.m.

First responders are asking drivers to avoid the area while they continue the investigation. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

