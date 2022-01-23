Peters Creek Parkway open after single-car crash leaving someone injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem first responders are at the scene of an early morning car crash that closed a road between Brewer Road and Southpark Boulevard.
The road had since opened and one person is injured.
Police said they're investigating a single-car crash with injuries on the southbound side of Peters Creek Parkway.
Police said the road is expected to be shut down while the investigation continues and clean-up is completed. It's expected to open at 8 a.m.
First responders are asking drivers to avoid the area while they continue the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.