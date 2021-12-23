High Point man charged in crash that killed CMPD officer, mother of 3 on I-85

Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, a six-year veteran of the force, died when she and her fellow officers were hit by the trucks around 3:40 a.m Wednesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a man for his involvement in a crash that killed a CMPD officer.

Police said 50-year-old Daniel Leon Morgan, of High Point, North Carolina, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed and felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

Police said Morgan was operating a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer and failed to move left to a single open lane of travel on I-85 South. Morgan then failed to reduce speed and struck, four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department vehicles, a semi-truck and Officer Goodwin, police report.

Police said he was also cited for displaying a fictitious registration plate knowing it was fictitious. He was then turned over to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, a six-year veteran of the force, died when she and her fellow officers were hit by the trucks around 3:40 a.m Wednesday morning.

"The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is hurting," Chief Johnny Jennings said. "We mourn the loss of Police Officer Goodwin."

Detectives have charged Daniel Leon Morgan; DOB: 10/15/1971 for his involvement in this Crash. He was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle, Failure to Reduce Speed, & Felony Failure to Move over for Stopped Emergency Vehicles. #cltnews — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 23, 2021

Goodwin, and fellow officers Jackson Buffington, Sean Husk, and Shannon Foster, were assisting the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with closing a portion of the interstate in northeast Charlotte near West WT Harris Boulevard. These officers had relieved earlier officers who had closed the highway after a truck carrying grain spilled a sticky substance on the roadway around 10:30 p.m.

Goodwin succumbed to her injuries at the scene while Buffington, Husk, and Foster were transported by Medic to the hospital for treatment. All three were released from the hospital later Wednesday morning.

Goodwin had returned to duty just days prior after being on maternity leave. She leaves behind a 3-year-old child, a 1-year-old child, a 4-month-old baby, and husband Brenton Goodwin, who is a firefighter with the Charlotte Fire Department.

"She was a loving mother to her three kids," Jennings said.

Goodwin had joined CMPD on Oct. 26, 2015.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts