Randleman Road in Greensboro closed due to crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Be on the lookout for this tonight, folks.
All lanes of Randleman Road are closed between I-40 and Creek Ridge Road, city officials and Greensboro police report.
The lanes are closed due to a damaged utility pole in the roadway that caused a car crash with minor injuries.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
