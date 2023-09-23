x
Randleman Road in Greensboro closed due to crash

Credit: EJRodriquez - stock.adobe.com
"Road Closed" sign blocking bridge in LaSalle, Illinois.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Be on the lookout for this tonight, folks.

All lanes of Randleman Road are closed between I-40 and Creek Ridge Road, city officials and Greensboro police report.

The lanes are closed due to a damaged utility pole in the roadway that caused a car crash with minor injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

