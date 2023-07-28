Downed powerline closes Greensboro road, officials say

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Randleman Road is closed due to a downed power line, according to Greensboro city officials.

Randleman Road is closed between Kirkland Street and Mystic Drive.

This section of road will be closed for an extended period of time, so drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

Greensboro Police is on the scene investigating an accident. Duke Energy is on the scene.

The outage has left 628 addresses without power, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

