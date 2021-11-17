Investigation shuts down roads near Adams Farm Parkway in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Adams Farm Parkway in Greensboro is closed between Hilltop Road and Autumn Woods Drive until further notice due to a police investigation.
Investigators advise people to travel an alternate route and avoid the area.
WFMY News 2 is working to find out why the road is closed and when it will reopen.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or submit a web tip online. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.