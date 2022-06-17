Storm damage causes road closures in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department received reports about fallen trees and power lines due to severe weather in the area.
The areas affected include:
- Germantown Road
- Oak Summit Road
- Mount Pleasure Road
- Old Rural Hall Road
- Pineview Drive
- University at Hanes Mill Road
Drivers should be careful in those areas and prepare to take different routes.
When a traffic signal is out due to power outage or other malfunction, drivers should approach the intersection and proceed as if there is a stop sign at each intersection.