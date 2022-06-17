x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Storm damage causes road closures in Winston-Salem

Drivers should be prepared to take alternate routes to avoid affected areas.
Credit: disq - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department received reports about fallen trees and power lines due to severe weather in the area. 

The areas affected include: 

  • Germantown Road
  • Oak Summit Road 
  • Mount Pleasure Road 
  • Old Rural Hall Road
  • Pineview Drive 
  • University at Hanes Mill Road 

Drivers should be careful in those areas and prepare to take different routes. 

When a traffic signal is out due to power outage or other malfunction, drivers should approach the intersection and proceed as if there is a stop sign at each intersection. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Good samaritan helps save woman after fiery Winston-Salem crash