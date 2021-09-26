Winston-Salem road temporarily closed after tractor-trailer hits power line

According to Winston-Salem police, 27th Street between University Parkway and Boneyard Street has been temporarily shut down until further notice.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A road in Winston-Salem has been temporarily closed Sunday after a tractor-trailer crashed into a power line, according to investigators.

Police said a tractor-trailer hit power lines in the area, causing them to fall into the street.

According to officials, Duke Energy has been notified and said repairs should be done by around midnight Monday. Officials said power is still being supplied to the area.