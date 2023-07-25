Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem closed Wednesday

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route on Wednesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city officials confirmed that Robinhood Road will be closed on Wednesday, July 26.

Due to water system repairs, Robinhood Road will be closed between Coliseum Drive and Roslyn Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Detours will be in place, according to Winston-Salem city officials.

