HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Due to a rockslide, all lanes of I-40 west have closed in Haywood County near the Tennessee state line, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The closure is at Exit 7, Cold Springs Creek Road.

At this time, NCDOT said the road is expected to be closed indefinitely.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.

This slide is near where a slide occurred earlier this year. That slide shut down the interstate in both directions. All lanes reopened back in May.

