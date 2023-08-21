A 3-year-old girl was hurt and three others were injured when a vehicle ran off the road and flipped over in Rowan County Sunday, state troopers said.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A 3-year-old girl was killed and three other people were injured in a rollover crash in the Millbridge community in Rowan County Sunday afternoon, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday.

The crash happened along White Road near North Carolina 150, not far from Mill Bridge Speedway, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. According to state troopers, the driver of a 2004 Scion went off the right side of the road, drove into the ditch and the vehicle flipped over.

Troopers identified the girl who was killed as 3-year-old Ema Gutierrez. No charges have been filed in connection with the crash at this time, Highway Patrol said.

