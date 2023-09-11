This is how drivers did in school zones on the first weeks of school

From Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, Greensboro Police implemented Operation School Watch to promote driving safety in school zones.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first two weeks of school, the Greensboro Police Department implemented Operation School Watch, promoting safety in school zones around Greensboro.

From Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 officers used marked and unmarked patrol cars, followed school bus routes, and used police spotter strategies, police said.

Police targeted speeding violations in school zones, seatbelt usage, pedestrian school crosswalk violations, graduated driving violations and school bus arm stop violations.

Police said they also kept an eye on students as they were driving to and from school as well as crash-causing violations that would put students at risk. Police also conducted seatbelt enforcement along school zones.

Here's the breakdown of what they found.

Hours of Dedicated Staff - 57.75

Warnings - 19

Speeding in School Zone Violations - 79

Child Restraint Violations - 0

Stop Arm Violations - 0

Driver’s License Violations - 1

Seatbelt Violations - 1

Criminal Arrests - 0

Traffic Control Device - 1

Safe Movement Violations - 0

Police said there were no serious crashes or injuries during the initiative. Police reported heavy congestion during the first two weeks of school, especially around student drop-off areas with both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.