WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Peters Creek Parkway exit ramp on Business 40 and a section of Peters Creek Parkway will be closed for part of this weekend.

NCDOT says the first closure will be the exit ramp on eastbound Business 40 at Peters Creek Parkway.

Crews will close the ramp on Saturday, November 3 at 6 a.m. It will reopen on Sunday, November 4 by 4 p.m.

Crews will be paving the ramp to bring it closer to the final grade, making a smoother approach to Peters Creek Parkway.

While the exit ramp is closed, drivers should continue on Business 40 until they reach Exit 5C onto High Street. They will turn left onto Cherry Street and then left onto West Fifth Street, which will bring them back to Peters Creek Parkway.

The second closure will be in front of the Link Apartments at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and First Street. Instead of turning west onto First Street, drivers will be directed around Park Circle to the parkway.

NCDOT says crews will complete work sooner if there's good weather.

