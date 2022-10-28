Several streets closed ahead of NC A&T homecoming parade

Several streets will be closed in Greensboro due to North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming parade Saturday, starting at 5:00 a.m.

The following streets will be closed starting at 5:00 a.m. :

Murrow Boulevard between Friendly Avenue and N. Elm Street

Sullivan Street between Benbow and Lindsay Streets

Lindsay Street from Church Street to Headquarters Drive

Elm Street from Lindsay Street to Bessemer Avenue

Due to limited parking around NC A&T's campus, people are advised to use the free shuttle bus service. The buses will run from Koury Convention Center to Truist Stadium Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Drivers who park in private and commercial parking lots have the possibility of getting their cars towed. Greensboro police remind drivers to be cautious of pedestrians and ask pedestrians to use crosswalks when available.

Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will move to the stacks by Kau restaurant at Revolution Mill for a pop-up market from 8:00 a.m. to noon Saturday. The farmers market will be back on 501 Yanceyville Street on Nov. 5.

