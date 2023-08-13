Shoulder closure causes backup on I-85 in Alamance County

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A closed shoulder is causing a backup on I-85 in Alamance County, according to the NC Department of Transportation.
The closure is in Burlington near University Drive.
The shoulder is expected to reopen at 8:16 p.m.
