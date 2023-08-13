x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Shoulder closure causes backup on I-85 in Alamance County

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
Credit: NCDOT

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A closed shoulder is causing a backup on I-85 in Alamance County, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The closure is in Burlington near University Drive.

The shoulder is expected to reopen at 8:16 p.m.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2 

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It! 

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. 

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY. 

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Asheboro man concerned about safety on Farmers Road in Asheboro

Before You Leave, Check This Out