Winston-Salem Police said a crash that brought down power lines has closed Silas Creek Parkway and Hanes Mall Boulevard.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police said Silas Creek Parkway and Hanes Mall Boulevard is expected to be closed for the next several hours after a crash.

Police said the crash brought down power lines in the roadway. Duke Energy and Winston-Salem DOT have been notified.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes to avoid delays.