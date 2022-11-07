All lanes of U.S. 52 reopen after 6-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem

All lanes of U.S. 52 are now reopen. Crews with WFMY say the dump truck that was overturned was towed away Monday afternoon.

A crash Monday involving six vehicles left the inside lane of U.S. 52 South and all of U.S. 52 North between Patterson Avenue and Germanton Road closed and a dump truck overturned.

According to Winston-Salem police, the crash left the dump truck overturned on its side. Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route for travel.

If you have any information about the crash, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

