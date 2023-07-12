x
South Elm-Eugene Street closed due to downed power line in Greensboro

Police said South Elm-Eugene Street is closed in both directions from JJ Drive to Seneca Road.
Credit: Ferenc - stock.adobe.com
Road closed ahead traffic sign on the road with a body part of construction flagger

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road is closed in Greensboro after a power line was downed Wednesday.

Greensboro police said South Elm-Eugene Street is closed in both directions from JJ Drive to Seneca Road.

It is not known when the road will reopen.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

