Spring Garden Street closed after crash downs power lines in Greensboro

Police said Spring Garden Street is closed from Coapman Street to South Holden Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road is closed in Greensboro after a crash downed power lines Saturday.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

