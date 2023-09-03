The student has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the Peoria Fire Medical Department said.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A 13-year-old student was hit by a car while walking to school early Thursday morning, the Peoria Fire Medical Department said.

The student was rushed to the hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

The student has been identified as an eighth grade boy at Sunset Heights Elementary School, the Peoria Unified School District said. Authorities have not released the student's name.

Officials previously said the victim was 16 years old, but were later told by the school the student was a 13-year-old.

The teen was allegedly walking to the nearby Liberty High School, where they have their first class of the day, the school district said. They were hit in the crosswalk near the intersection of 98th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

At this time, the impairment of the driver is not considered a factor.

"We have a crisis support team on site at both campuses to assist any students who may need additional support," the Peoria Unified School District said. "This is an opportune time to remind your child to be vigilant and aware in high-traffic areas when walking to and from school."

Police have not yet released the identity of the driver.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

