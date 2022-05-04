1 dead after tractor-trailer crashes into pickup truck, rollback tow truck, closing US-52 near Pilot Mountain

Surry County officials expect the road to stay closed for a few hours Tuesday morning as they cleanup the crash.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died after a tractor-trailer crashed into a pickup truck and a rollback tow truck Tuesday.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the driver of the pickup truck was the driver who died.

Surry County officials say the multi-car crash on US-52 has southbound lanes closed near Pilot Mountain.

Officials expect the highway to be closed until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Highway officials said multiple cars were involved and several people were injured but they did not have any details on the extent of those injuries, other than person who has died.

A WFMY photographer on-scene said the crash involves an overturned tractor trailer.

Although southbound lanes are still closed, northbound lanes have been reopened after they were shut down to bring in equipment to clear the scene of the crash.

Traffic heading south is being rerouted off to Old US 52.

Crews are working to clean up the crash and the tractor-trailer but officials expect US-52 southbound to be closed for a few hours from Exit 131 at Pilot Knob Park Road to Exit 129 at Perch Road.

Avoid the area if you can.