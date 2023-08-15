Teen dies after crashing stolen car into Winston-Salem bus, police say

Winston-Salem police said 17-year-old Michael Dejuan Smith died Tuesday from his injuries sustained from the crash.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 17-year-old died Tuesday after crashing a stolen car into a Winston-Salem city bus Saturday, according to Winston-Salem police.

Two teens in an allegedly stolen Hyundai crashed into a Winston-Salem Transportation Authority (WSTA) in Winston-Salem at 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, according to Winston-Salem Police

The Hyundai was headed south at the intersection of Linn Station Road and Brownsboro Road.

The driver of the Hyundai allegedly did not stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection. The WSTA bus was driving west on Brownsboro Road and collided with the Hyundai, according to police.

The driver of the WSTA bus and the four passengers aboard reported no serious injuries, police said. The 17-year-old driver of the Hyundai, Michael Dejuan Smith, was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. The 15-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Officers identified the Hyundai to be stolen out of High Point. Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is now investigating.

No charges have been filed yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.

