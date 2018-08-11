PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Ringing in the new year means watching the Times Square ball drop, toasting with champagne with friends... and paying more the next time you drive through the Portsmouth-Norfolk tunnels.

Beginning January 1, 2019, the toll rates for the Downtown and Midtown tunnels will go up, according to Elizabeth River Crossings.

During peak hours, from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Monday through Friday:

Rates for E-ZPass passenger vehicles will increase from $2.09 to $2.20.

Rates for registered/pre-paid pay-by-plate customers will increase from $3.81 to $3.98.

Rates for unregistered pay-by-plate customers will increase from $5.53 to $5.76.

During all other (non-peak) hours, including holidays and weekends:

Rates for E-ZPass passenger vehicles will increase from $1.73 to $1.79.

Rates for registered/pre-paid pay-by-plate customers will increase from $3.45 to $3.57.

Rates for unregistered pay-by-plate customers will increase from $5.17 to $5.35.

