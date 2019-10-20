WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person is dead as a result of a tractor trailer crash that started on I-40 West Sunday morning.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the tractor trailer was involved in a crash on I-40, but ended up in the 900 block of E. Clemmonsville Road.

That stretch of road, directly under the I-40 bridge between N. Frontage Road and S. Frontage Road, is completely shut down to traffic.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

The identity of the driver has not been released. Authorities did not specify if any other vehicles were involved in this crash.