Tractor-trailer overturned on Highway US 52 in Winston-Salem

Fire and Haz-Mat crews respond to a crash Wednesday afternoon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday afternoon on Highway 52 north near University Parkway, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Fire crews said northbound Highway 52 at Oak Summit Road is closed and all traffic is being diverted to Germanton Road.

An investigation is ongoing as crews work to get the area cleaned up. People driving in the area of Winston-Salem are encouraged to find an alternate route.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

News 2 is working to bring you updates on this accident.