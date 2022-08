Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid driving near the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A part of Lawndale Drive has been closed Tuesday night following a crash.

The crash involving injuries has left Lawndale Drive at Beaconwood Drive and Lake Brandt Road temporarily closed.

Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid driving near the location.

Officials do not have an estimated time for when the area will reopen.

