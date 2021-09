Greensboro Police said West Market Street is closed between Cedar Street and North Edgeworth Street after a crash.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are asking drivers to avoid West Market Street after a crash.

Police said the road is closed between Cedar Street and North Edgeworth Street.

Power lines are down and traffic lights are out or flashing, according to a traffic advisory.

Right now, there are no reports of serious injuries.