Victims identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Rockingham County, troopers say

Troopers said two people from Florida are dead after a truck's tarp tore down a utility line, causing a group of motorcyclists to become entangled and crash.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Two people from Florida who were killed in a deadly crash on US-220 in Rockingham County have been identified.

On Friday, Sept. 1, troopers said 63-year-old Leonard Alan Cooper of King, NC was driving a Freightliner tractor, pulling an open-top semi-trailer. Troopers obtained video footage from a local business, showing Cooper's tractor-trailer losing its tarp when it hit an overhead utility line in the roadway. Part of the overhead tarping system was ripped from the truck and landed in the roadway, along with a utility line, according to troopers.

Investigators said Cooper failed to remain at the scene of the crash and continued driving north on US 220.

Troopers said a group of motorcyclists from Florida were traveling north on the highway near Williams Road when they ran into the area where the line had been torn down around 11 a.m.

Highway Patrol said the motorcyclists then crashed after becoming entangled with the tarp and the utility line left in the roadway.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Stephen James Matyas of St. Petersburg, FL, and 29-year-old Megan Justine Brannon of Seminole, FL did not survive the crash.

44-year-old Chad Mallonee of Port St. Lucie, FL, 51-year-old Calvin John Gollogly of Largo, FL, 49-year-old Donald Edward Harper of Ormond Beach, FL, and 39-year-old Jamie Marie Jellissen of Largo, FL were apart of the group of traveling motorcyclist.

Mallonee, Gollogly, Harper, and Jellissen received serious injuries and were treated at the hospital and have since been released, according to troopers.

Cooper was found at Best Logistics Group in Kernersville Friday evening, according to troopers. Investigators said Best Logistics Group is the motor carrier responsible for the truck Cooper was operating.

The crash shut down both sides of Highway 220 at Baggage Road for at least four hours for the investigation.

Highway Patrol said the truck is being held for evidence as this investigation is still ongoing.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Investigators said they are set to meet with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office later in the week regarding charges.

If you have information or saw what happened, please dial *HP (*47) to call Highway Patrol.

Check back for updates.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.