GREENSBORO, N.C. — US 220 South has been temporarily closed after a tractor-trailer overturned.

City officials said US 220 South between I-40 East and Creekridge Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

No injuries have been reported as of 7 p.m. Monday.

Drivers are asked use caution and alternate routes of travel.

