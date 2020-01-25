GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Friday car accident is still causing problems on a Greensboro roadway.

Greensboro Police report that US 29, both south and northbound, at Textile Drive is shut down Saturday morning due to downed power lines.

They say drivers are advised to find alternate routes, utilizing Sixteenth Street to access U.S. 29 Northbound and Bessemer Avenue to access U.S. 29 Southbound.

We haven't been told when lanes will be back open.

