Take this US 29 corridor survey to improve safety on busy Greensboro highway

The deadline for the survey is Friday, September 8 by 5 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You can help improve safety on a busy Greensboro highway.

The City of Greensboro launched a survey, looking for feedback on US 29.

The Department of Transportation and the City are asking residents about their experiences on US 29 between I-40 and the Urban Loop.

Responses will help them better understand community experiences and preferences for this US 29 corridor area and assist the Project Team in developing an application for a 'Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods' grant opportunity.

They say they want to improve connectivity and access to make the road safer and better for the community. Questions range from air quality to noise levels and safety.

If the grant funds are awarded, NCDOT and the City will conduct extensive community outreach and technical work to develop a plan for improving US 29 in the future in a manner compatible with community preferences.

You can find the survey, here. All responses will remain confidential.

