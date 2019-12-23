GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: US-29's left lane has been reopened. No word on the motorcyclist's condition.

Police have closed part of US-29 following a serious crash.

It happened around 8 a.m. near the Gate City Boulevard exit.

According to police, the accident involved a car and a motorcycle. The person on the motorcycle was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. There's no further information on their condition.

The left lane of US-29 southbound near East Gate City Boulevard is closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Follow us on-air and online for the latest.

