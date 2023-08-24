x
Part US-29 S closed due to flooding in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said US-29 S is temporarily closed between East Market Street and West Gate City Boulevard until further notice.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Part of US-29 South is closed after a Flash Food warning in Greensboro Thursday night, according to police. 

Greensboro police said Highway 29 southbound between East Market Street and West Gate City Boulevard is temporarily shut down until further notice time, due to extensive flooding.

Drivers are encouraged to find another route and use caution if traveling in the area.

