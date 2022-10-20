U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily

U.S. 52 S. is closed in Winston-Salem near E. Hanes Mill Road for maintenance.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance.

The lane is expected to reopen at 2:30 p.m.

