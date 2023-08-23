Vehicle on fire in Winston-Salem northbound Salem Pkwy. near Linville Rd., officials say

Winston-Salem fire crews are on the scene working to put out a vehicle fire on Salem Parkway northbound near Linville Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Salem Parkway is down to one lane after a vehicle caught on fire Wednesday in Winston-Salem, according to fire officials.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said crews are on Salem Parkway northbound near Linville Road as they are working to put out a vehicle fire and a grass fire.

In the video, you can see smoke clouding up the area.

There is no word on injuries.

Drivers are urged to use caution if traveling in the area and to expect traffic delays until further notice.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

