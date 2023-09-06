Scary video shows firefighters rescue man, woman trapped in truck dangling over Indiana bridge

Officials reported there were no injuries.

ELKHART, Ind. — A newly released video shows the tense moments Elkhart Fire Department firefighters rescued a man and woman caught hanging off the edge of a bridge on the Indiana Toll Road.

State police responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of the interstate near Elkhart, shortly before 1 p.m. Police told WNDU-TV an RV that was towing a Jeep was pulled off the left side of the road near the 91-mile marker. A Penske box truck was in the right lane, approaching traffic that had slowed for construction in the area.

Police said the driver of the box truck did not notice the slowed traffic and made an evasive maneuver to the left, trying to get onto the shoulder. The truck struck the guardrail, then the RV and Jeep. It then hit the guardrail again before coming to a stop with the cab dangling over the side of a bridge.

Video shared to social media by Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner shows how the Penske rental truck dangled over what appears to be a waterway as firefighters work to free the trapped couple.

Amazing footage of the Elkhart Fire Department rescuing a man and woman stuck in a rental truck hanging off the edge of a bridge on the @IndianaTollRoad .



Tom's 24 Hour Towing Inc successfully got the truck back on solid ground.