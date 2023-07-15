W. Meadowview Road back open after crash, Greensboro police say

West Meadowview Road was closed from Coliseum Boulevard to Floyd Street due to a crash resulting in serious injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes are back open.

A road is closed after a crash with serious injuries in Greensboro Saturday,

Police said West Meadowview Road is closed from Coliseum Boulevard to Floyd Street.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

