Traffic

Walker Avenue down to one lane after crash in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said Walker Avenue is down to lane following a crash Wednesday morning.
Credit: WFMY
TRAFFIC ALERT

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Walker Avenue near South Holden Road in Greensboro is down to one lane after a crash early Wednesday morning, police say. 

Drivers are to use an alternate route and drive with caution. 

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates. 

