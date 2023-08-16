Walker Avenue down to one lane after crash in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said Walker Avenue is down to lane following a crash Wednesday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Walker Avenue near South Holden Road in Greensboro is down to one lane after a crash early Wednesday morning, police say.

Drivers are to use an alternate route and drive with caution.

