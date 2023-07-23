Water main break closes Greensboro roads

City officials said the repairs will keep the roads closed for an extended period of time.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Drivers, beware of this as we wrap up the weekend!

A water main break has closed an intersection in Greensboro, according to city officials.

The intersection of East Florida Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is closed while crews make the repairs.

The intersection will be closed for an extended period of time for the repairs, according to city officials.

Drivers are encouraged to take a different route and use caution while traveling in the area.

