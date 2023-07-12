Water main break closes Eastchester Drive in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A road is closed in High Point due to a water main break Wednesday.
City officials said the southbound lanes of Eastchester Drive are closed from the I-74 connector to York Avenue.
Detour signs and traffic control are in place.
It is not known when the road will reopen.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.