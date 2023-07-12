x
Water main break closes Eastchester Drive in High Point

City officials said the southbound lanes of Eastchester Drive are closed from the I-74 connector to York Avenue.
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A road is closed in High Point due to a water main break Wednesday.

Detour signs and traffic control are in place.

It is not known when the road will reopen.

Southbound lanes are closed on Eastchester Drive from the I-74 connector to York Avenue due to a water main break. Traffic control/detour signs are in place.

Posted by City of High Point Government on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

