Road to reopen after Water main break closes Winston-Salem road overnight

Police said Silas Creek Parkway is expected to reopen by 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A water main break forced police to close a road in Winston-Salem early Wednesday morning.

Officers said the Silas Creek Parkway is expected to reopen by 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. They said the left lane will be closed in both directions between Country Club Road and Goodyear Drive for repairs.

Police said they will continue working on repairs through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with possible closures on later dates due to road paving.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid the area and find another way around the closure this evening.

Police also did not release what may have led to the water main break.