Portion of Wendover Avenue reopened after being temporarily closed following shooting

Drivers were encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling near the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — West Wendover Avenue Eastbound from West Market Street to West Friendly Avenue has been reopened after it was temporarily blocked following a shooting Friday, according to officials.

According to Greensboro police, officers were on the scene of West Wendover Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault that happened after 3 p.m.

The road was reopened after 5 p.m.

Police said after arriving officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the person was taken to a nearby hospital and said they are unsure of their condition.

BREAKING: Shooting investigation on West Wendover Ave east bound. @GSO_Police has a section shut down between Market St and Holden Rd. Tune into @WFMY for more info as it becomes available to us! pic.twitter.com/jj1fOkzzo8 — Kyle Connolly (@KyleDConnolly) October 29, 2021

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

