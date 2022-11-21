Part of West Gate City Boulevard closed due to crash

Police are asking drivers are asked to avoid the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash closed a portion of a road in Greensboro Monday, according to police.

West Gate City Boulevard between West Florida Street and Immanuel Road is closed in both directions until further notice.

Greensboro police and emergency crews are investigating a crash involving an injury.

Police have not said when the roadways will reopen. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route of travel.

This story is developing.

