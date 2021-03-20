Winston-Salem crash takes out 7 utility poles along with power lines forcing road closed

City officials have temporarily closed the 2500 block of Reynolda Road between Polo Road and Wake Forest Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a car crash left 7 utility poles with downed power lines and a part of Reynolda Road closed Friday.

City officials have temporarily closed the 2500 block of Reynolda Road between Polo Road and Wake Forest Road.

Officials said power crews advised there would be a loss of power to the immediate area near Reynolda Road for several hours while utility lines are repaired.

Winston-Salem officials said there were no injuries reported due to the accident as of Friday night.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route. City officials said drivers can utilize Silas Creek Parkway between Wake Forest Road to Fairlawn Drive as an alternate route.

Officials said the 2500 block of Reynolda Road is expected to stay closed through noon Saturday.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.