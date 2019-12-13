WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a traffic accident that sent two drivers to the hospital.

Officers say the two-vehicle crash happened in the 200 block of Jones Road. Both drivers have been transported to local hospitals.

As a result of the accident, Jones Road from South Main Street to Beckerdite Stewart Road will be closed for the next several hours.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is advising motorists to exercise caution and utilize an alternate route if traveling in the area.

