DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A wreck on I-85 South in Davidson County has caused two lanes to close.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a call came in around 3:14 p.m. pertaining to the incident which happened near mile marker 99.

Fire and EMS are currently on the scene as the investigation continues.

At this time, there is no word on how many cars were involved or how many injuries.

According to the NCSHP, there is a detour drivers can take onto Lake road.

