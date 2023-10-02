Juvenile wrong-way driver crashes car on Old Randleman Road

Those involved in the crash received little to no injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A juvenile allegedly drove the wrong way and crashed on Old Randleman Road at 10:05 a.m. on Oct. 2, according to the North Carolina State Troopers.

Troopers said they were stationed on I-73 North at Old Randleman Road in Greensboro when a white Honda Pilot drove the wrong way down the off-ramp from Old Randleman Road to I-73.

The suspect allegedly saw the trooper and turned around on the ramp before traveling back towards Old Randleman Road.

Troopers said they turned on their lights and siren, and the suspect failed to stop.

The suspect drove north on Elm Eugene Street from Old Randleman Road towards the intersection with Montcastle Drive, according to troopers.

The suspect allegedly drove through a red light, driving through the intersection. The suspect then struck a Ford SUV. The SUV turned over, and the suspect continued driving, striking another two cars stopped at the intersection, troopers said.

The pursuit lasted about five minutes, troopers said.

Troopers identified the suspect as a juvenile, who was then taken into custody. No charges have been filed but are expected, troopers said.

Linda Ann Dobson, 55, the driver of the Ford SUV, and Breanna Lakayla Dobson, 22, front seat passenger, received minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Keisha Monea Blythe, 34, and Ayonna Lachelle Christopher, 19, were the other two drivers stopped at the intersection. Luckily, neither were injured.

