WS/FCS combines some routes to fight bus driver shortage

The districts says they are still in need of bus drivers and mechanics

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools said they have doubled some bus routes to combat driver shortages. This effort brings the number of drivers needed from 57 to 52. Due to the change, the district said delays could last a minimum of 15 minutes.

This week, bus drivers ran through their routes preparing for thousands of students. Drivers said some bumps in their practice stemmed from stop locations.

"My practice run had a few new stops and one completely new run. I know pretty much a good part of the city, so just learning those new stop locations that we have that's about it," Ronald Slade said.

The district said they are in need of drivers, and mechanics. WS/FCS has an incentive program for those interested in joining the transportation team. A school official said they have 27 applicants but the process to get them on the road is thorough.

"It's a process to take them to start with the interview. Then, we go through a background reference check. Then, they go through a criminal background check, and they go through a DMV background check then we have to hit all of the training," WS/FCS Transportation Director Tisha Davidson said.