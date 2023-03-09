Avoiding family travel frustrations

Blanca Cobb has what you need to know when traveling with family and things don't go as planned.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Earlier on the show, we talked about ways to deal with travel disruptions during holiday weekends. Having patience, backup plans, and deep breathing when feeling stressed can be helpful. Now, we want to talk about managing stress with your family when they expect you to arrive at certain times, but you can't because of delays.

One common reaction from family when you're late is that it's your fault. There's something that you did to cause the delay or disruptions. You might hear is that you didn't give yourself enough time to get to the airport. Or that you should have anticipated long lines during a holiday weekend. Or, you should have taken a different route.

Accept responsibility if you're late because of anything you've done, such as poor planning. When you accept responsibility, there isn't a reason for your family to continue to rib you about it. If your family won't let up, explain that you understand the inconvenience and wish it didn't happen. Ask them to let up because blaming isn't going to change what's happened. And be ready to ignore those relatives who keep going on and on.

It's natural to feel bad because you had an idea of how the time together would be. The best thing you can do is let it go, focus on your family, distract yourself, and have fun.