It's just the place for a quick fall getaway

The Town of Blowing Rock says they are ready for the fall crowds.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Some people are hesitant to travel these days but one tourism-based town says they are prepared to keep people as safe as possible.

Amanda Lugenbell with blowingrock.com says the leaves are just the start of what's changing in Blowing Rock.

"People will see great color if they come to Blowing Rock. Since we are in the higher elevations our fall color is in full force but we are also focusing on keeping people safe in our shops and restaurants in our downtown district," said Lugenbell "Also, we have so many outdoor activities like our hiking trails and fishing holes, we have the perfect getaway for those who are concerned about travel."

Lugenbell said, of course, they are prepared for the busy weekends but if you want a more intimate and less stressful visit, the weekdays are perfect.