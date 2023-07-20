Blanca Cobb breaks down body language during a summer of traveling and vacations

Body language expert Blanca Cobb helps us alleviate travel stress.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vacations are relaxing, but there can be airport stress amid the hustle and bustle of summer travel. In recent weeks, there have been plenty of flight delays. With all the recent delays, some people in the airport might be having tough days.

What can you see in their body language that'll let you know someone's having a rough day? An overlooked body language cue that someone might be having a bad day is the subtleness of pulling back, backing up, or turning away from you. For some people who aren't in a good mood pulling away from others is a way to stay to themselves. It's a way to disengage.

Some people's body language becomes stiff when they're stressed. This means that their movements become rigid and muscles tight.

Voice can become high-pitched for some people when they're stressed. As Saman Javed reported in the Independent, stress can activate the sympathetic nervous system, which releases cortisol and adrenaline. And this release of hormones can cause muscle tension around the vocal cords, which can make someone's voice sound high-pitched.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb – Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline, and I'll get back to you. While you're on my page, I'd appreciate it if you give my page a "like."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.